Braves promote LHP prospect Kyle Muller

Muller, 23, is the Braves’ top ranked pitching prospect who’s yet to appear in the majors. The Braves drafted the towering Texas flamethrower in the second round of the 2016 draft. Since then, Muller has developed into one of the most intriguing pitchers in the minors.

As one would imagine with his listed 6-foot-7, 250-pound frame, Muller throws in the upper 90s (note: Muller says he’s more in the 265-pound range). He possesses the best fastball in the organization’s system, according to Baseball America. Muller hovers around 95-97 mph and can hit triple digits. His command has been spotty throughout his career but has made strides in recent outings.

Muller’s ceiling will be determined by how his secondary pitches come along. He’s worked on a curveball, change-up and slider. The curveball is the most advanced of his off-speed pitches, he said. The combination will decide whether he becomes a starter long term, but Muller undoubtedly has tantalizing physical talent.

In seven starts with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Muller owns a 4.60 ERA with 41 strikeouts against 19 walks. Those numbers are inflated by a poor start, however, and the southpaw has looked improved lately. Muller, who last pitched June 9, has a 1.69 ERA with a 20:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in his past three starts (16 innings).

“For me, it’s more of a mentality thing,” Muller said. “Physically I feel like I’ve been there. My stuff plays. But definitely working more on the mental side and attacking people rather than trying to pitch, but still having that competitive nature. It’s like, ‘Well, here it is, hit it’ kind of attitude. And that’s that’s helped a bunch.”

Muller entered the season as Baseball America’s No. 7 Braves prospect. Whenever he appears in a major-league game, he’ll join starters Ian Anderson and Bryse Wilson as members of the team’s 2016 draft class to reach the majors.

“They’re all excited,” Muller said. “We’re happy that over the past five, six years, everything’s kind of starting to unfold our way. It’s been really cool.”