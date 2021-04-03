X

Braves place Ehire Adrianza on IL, recall Johan Camargo

Atlanta Braves' Ehire Adrianza follows through on a two-run base hit in the fifth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Saturday, March 20, 2021, in North Port, Fla.. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Credit: John Bazemore

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves placed infielder Ehire Adrianza on the injured list Saturday and recalled infielder Johan Camargo.

Adrianza was away from the Braves during their off day Friday because of a “personal matter,” a team official said. Adrianza was placed on the IL because he must pass all COVID-19 protocols before officially rejoining the club.

In the meantime, Camargo will join the team’s bench. The utilityman didn’t make the opening-day roster because he had an option available. The Braves instead carried Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval, both of whom were non-roster invitees who earned their way onto the team during spring. Sandoval hit a pinch-hit homer opening day in the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies.

Adrianza, 31, won a roster spot after hitting .400 with six doubles and two homers across 24 exhibition games.

