Braves place Ehire Adrianza on IL, recall Johan Camargo

Adrianza was away from the Braves during their off day Friday because of a “personal matter,” a team official said. Adrianza was placed on the IL because he must pass all COVID-19 protocols before officially rejoining the club.

In the meantime, Camargo will join the team’s bench. The utilityman didn’t make the opening-day roster because he had an option available. The Braves instead carried Adrianza and Pablo Sandoval, both of whom were non-roster invitees who earned their way onto the team during spring. Sandoval hit a pinch-hit homer opening day in the Braves’ 3-2 loss to the Phillies.