ajc logo
X

Braves place d’Arnaud on paternity leave list, recall Contreras

The Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches his second-inning, two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin on Friday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
Caption
The Braves' Travis d'Arnaud watches his second-inning, two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Keegan Akin on Friday in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

The Braves on Saturday placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on baseball’s paternity leave list and recalled catcher William Contreras from Triple-A Gwinnett.

D’Arnaud is 7-for-25 with two home runs in six games since returning from the injured list (torn thumb ligament) last week. On Friday, he signed a new two-year $16 million contract and hit a two-run homer.

Contreras has a .313 batting average with eight home runs and a .951 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in 32 games at Gwinnett. Earlier this season, he hit .204 with seven homers and a .665 OPS in 44 games with the Braves.

Under MLB rules, a player can remain on the paternity leave list for up to three days.

In Other News
1
Fried’s shutout, d’Arnaud’s homer lead Braves to another win
2
Braves prospect Bryce Elder wins his first Triple-A start
3
Ian Anderson likely to rejoin Braves’ rotation after one more rehab...
4
Braves sign Travis d’Arnaud to new two-year contract
5
Already 6-0 on trip, Braves next face a team on a 15-game losing streak
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top