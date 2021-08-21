Braves place d’Arnaud on paternity leave list, recall Contreras

The Braves on Saturday placed catcher Travis d’Arnaud on baseball’s paternity leave list and recalled catcher William Contreras from Triple-A Gwinnett.
D’Arnaud is 7-for-25 with two home runs in six games since returning from the injured list (torn thumb ligament) last week. On Friday, he signed a new two-year $16 million contract and hit a two-run homer.
Contreras has a .313 batting average with eight home runs and a .951 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage) in 32 games at Gwinnett. Earlier this season, he hit .204 with seven homers and a .665 OPS in 44 games with the Braves.
Under MLB rules, a player can remain on the paternity leave list for up to three days.
