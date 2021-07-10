Braves pitching coach earns win No. 1,000

For most of the Braves clubhouse, Friday’s win was just another win against a division opponent, but for one key member, it held greater value.
Pitching coach Rick Kranitz earned his 1,000th win as a coach Friday. Kranitz joined the Braves organization before the 2019 season.
“It just shows you how long he’s been doing this,” Snitker said Saturday. “He’s another old-school guy who is all about the makeup and getting close to the players, talking to them everyday. They appreciate that because he’s going to go to the end of the Earth for them, fighting for them.”
Kranitz has coached with six clubs after pitching in the minors for six seasons.
“That was pretty special,” said Braves pitcher Charlie Morton, who earned the win Friday against the Marlins. “He mentioned it the other day, and I think he thought I would forget, but I’m happy for (him).”