Braves-Phillies rained out, seven-inning doubleheader coming Sunday

The doubleheader will be the first for the Braves under the seven-inning format for doubleheaders in use during this coronavirus-shortened season.

Kyle Wright, who was scheduled to pitch Friday, will start Saturday. That will begin a nine-game trip for the Braves, who play four in Philadelphia, two in New York against the Yankees and finish with three in Miami. The Braves’ next homestand begins Aug. 17 against the Nationals.