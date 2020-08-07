Braves-Phillies rained out, seven-inning doubleheader coming Sunday

The Braves’ series opener in Philadelphia was postponed Friday because of inclement weather, the teams announced about 30 minutes before the scheduled first pitch. They will play a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., with the second game starting roughly 40 minutes after the first concludes.
The doubleheader will be the first for the Braves under the seven-inning format for doubleheaders in use during this coronavirus-shortened season.
Kyle Wright, who was scheduled to pitch Friday, will start Saturday. That will begin a nine-game trip for the Braves, who play four in Philadelphia, two in New York against the Yankees and finish with three in Miami. The Braves’ next homestand begins Aug. 17 against the Nationals.
It’s been a hectic season for scheduling because of the unpredictability of the coronavirus, but Friday is the first Braves game that wasn’t be played as booked. The team sits at 9-5, first place in the National League East.