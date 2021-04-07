Braves’ Ozzie Albies off to slow start

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has struggled during the team’s 0-4 start. After going 0-for-4 in Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals, Albies is 0-for-16 with three strikeouts on the season.
Albies, 24, is coming off an underwhelming year that was disrupted by a wrist injury. He entered this season healthy and, as part of the Braves’ lineup adjustments without the designated hitter, the Braves moved him into the second spot in the order. National League MVP Freddie Freeman shifted back into his old No. 3 spot. Thus far, it hasn’t yielded the desired results.
In Albies’ defense, it’s not like he’s the only Brave who’s started slow. Nearly the entire team was in a funk offensively during the first series, which can be largely attributed to excellent Phillies pitching. On Tuesday, the offense broke out with four home runs against Max Scherzer, yet the bullpen had a tough day and the Braves lost on Juan Soto’s walk-off hit.
Keep an eye on Albies’ performance in the coming games. Perhaps he’ll hit his stride soon. Even Freeman started the season 0-for-9 before homering Tuesday, so give Albies time to find his footing. He should have plenty of opportunities Wednesday when the Braves face the Nationals in a doubleheader beginning at 12:05 p.m.
