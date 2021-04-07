Braves’ Ozzie Albies off to slow start

Albies, 24, is coming off an underwhelming year that was disrupted by a wrist injury. He entered this season healthy and, as part of the Braves’ lineup adjustments without the designated hitter, the Braves moved him into the second spot in the order. National League MVP Freddie Freeman shifted back into his old No. 3 spot. Thus far, it hasn’t yielded the desired results.

In Albies’ defense, it’s not like he’s the only Brave who’s started slow. Nearly the entire team was in a funk offensively during the first series, which can be largely attributed to excellent Phillies pitching. On Tuesday, the offense broke out with four home runs against Max Scherzer, yet the bullpen had a tough day and the Braves lost on Juan Soto’s walk-off hit.