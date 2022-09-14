Braves’ Ozzie Albies has five hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A win

The Braves’ Ozzie Albies, playing in Triple-A as he recovers from a foot injury, had five hits, including a walk-off home run, to lift the Gwinnett Stripers over the Durham Bulls 5-4 at Coolray Field on Tuesday night in Lawrenceville.
Albies also played second base for nine innings. He is hitting .348 after ending the game with his first home run, which went to center field while leading off the bottom of the ninth.
Albies last played for the Braves on June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team has pinpointed a return for some time in September.
Albies’ five hits matched a Gwinnett record, last achieved by Sean Kazmar Jr. on August 28, 2019 vs. Norfolk. Albies’ walk-off home run was the team’s first since Orlando Arcia’s on May 16, 2021 vs. Louisville.
Bryce Elder tossed six innings for Gwinnett (64-70), giving up two runs (one earned), five hits and three walks while striking out six.
