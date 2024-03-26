Atlanta Braves

Braves outright Jackson Stephens, clear way for Jesse Chavez to be on opening-day roster

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the fifth finning at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Atlanta. The Phillies won 6-5 in the tenth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter during the fifth finning at Truist Park, Wednesday, September 20, 2023, in Atlanta. The Phillies won 6-5 in the tenth inning. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
2 minutes ago

It appears that Jesse Chavez has made the Braves’ opening-day roster.

The Braves have not said this, but they did announce that they outrighted Jackson Stephens to Triple-A Gwinnett – a move that opened an opening-day roster spot for Chavez. To begin this process, the Braves placed Stephens, who is out of minor-league options, on outright waivers. He cleared them, so the club outrighted him.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

Thus, the Braves cleared the way to add Chavez, in camp on a minor-league deal, to their major-league roster for Thursday’s opener in Philadelphia. This will be Chavez’s fifth season pitching for the Braves.

The Braves will need to add Chavez to the 40-man roster, but this won’t be an issue. The team has open spots.

Stephens can elect free agency because he’s been outrighted before.

Before the Braves signed Chavez, whom the White Sox recently released, Stephens seemed like the likely long man out of the bullpen. But the Braves are familiar with Chavez, a righty who is perfect for the role he’ll serve out of the bullpen.

Chavez, who is 40, can pitch in any situation. And he can throw multiple innings. Plus, he’s a positive influence in the clubhouse.

Chavez loves the Braves, and the Braves love him. Once again, the sides have found their way back to one another.

The Braves’ projected bullpen, barring anything unforeseen, is this: Raisel Iglesias (closer), A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee and Chavez. The Braves have four righties and four lefties.

The Braves likely won’t announce their opening day roster until Thursday.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

