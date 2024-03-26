Braves outright Jackson Stephens, clear way for Jesse Chavez to be on opening-day roster

The Braves will need to add Chavez to the 40-man roster, but this won’t be an issue. The team has open spots.

Stephens can elect free agency because he’s been outrighted before.

Before the Braves signed Chavez, whom the White Sox recently released, Stephens seemed like the likely long man out of the bullpen. But the Braves are familiar with Chavez, a righty who is perfect for the role he’ll serve out of the bullpen.

Chavez, who is 40, can pitch in any situation. And he can throw multiple innings. Plus, he’s a positive influence in the clubhouse.

Chavez loves the Braves, and the Braves love him. Once again, the sides have found their way back to one another.

The Braves’ projected bullpen, barring anything unforeseen, is this: Raisel Iglesias (closer), A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson, Joe Jiménez, Aaron Bummer, Tyler Matzek, Dylan Lee and Chavez. The Braves have four righties and four lefties.

The Braves likely won’t announce their opening day roster until Thursday.