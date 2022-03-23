Braves option Touki Toussaint, Drew Waters to Triple-A Gwinnett

BRAVES NOTES:

- Manager Brian Snitker admitted getting his starters and position players ready during a truncated spring training is challenging. Teams also were tasked with a unique build-up process in summer 2020 when MLB returned from its pandemic-forced hiatus.

“We can throw them on the back fields if we need to split them to create innings, just like we’re doing with some of our position players to catch up with some at-bats,” he said. “We can run them in the minor-league games and let them get three, four, five, six at-bats a day if they want. So there are ways you can do that. With our starters, someone is going to have to pitch in a minor-league game because we’re going to run out of (major-league) games. We pretty much need them to do the ups and downs. That’s the biggest thing.”

- Snitker reiterated this week that outfielder Ronald Acuna won’t appear in a spring game, even as a designated hitter. Acuna tore his ACL in July, missing the remainder of the season and triggering the trade deadline that propelled the Braves to a championship.

The Braves have pegged a potential late April debut for Acuna, who would begin the season as a DH. He isn’t expected to handle outfield duties until at least late May. He will embark on a rehab assignment before joining the active roster. Acuna, one of the game’s brightest young stars, hit .283 with a .990 OPS across 82 games before his injury last season.

- New Braves first baseman Matt Olson showed his thunderous power Tuesday when he smacked a ball to deep center that was snagged on an impressive grab by Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Olson was 2-for-6 this spring entering Wednesday.

“He’s a really, really good player,” Snitker said. “We knew that when we got him, and he’s fit right in here. He’s been awesome. He knows what he’s doing. He’s a very, productive good player that we got.”

- As for old Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, he made his Dodgers debut Tuesday. Freeman hit third and manned first base, going 1-for-2. His single was an opposite-field hit, and he saw eight pitches in his second at-bat before grounding out.

- Ian Anderson is scheduled for his first spring start Thursday against the Blue Jays, though the weather forecast doesn’t look promising. Anderson had a 3.58 ERA over 24 starts last season, which was his first full campaign in the majors.