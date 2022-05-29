Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz

The move comes one day after Davidson had a bounce-back start against the Marlins in a 4-1 defeat. Davidson allowed one earned run and three hits across five innings, but took the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season. Davidson, 26, started three games this season with an ERA of 6.46.

Cruz, a reliever with Gwinnett to open the season, will give the Braves’ bullpen another young arm.