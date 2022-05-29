ajc logo
Braves option starter Tucker Davidson, promote reliever Jesús Cruz

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Tucker Davidson delivers in the first inning against the Miami Marlins in a baseball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
42 minutes ago

The Braves optioned left-hander Tucker Davidson to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday morning and promoted right-hander Jesús Cruz to the major league roster. Veteran right-hander Tyler Thornburg was released in an additional move.

The move comes one day after Davidson had a bounce-back start against the Marlins in a 4-1 defeat. Davidson allowed one earned run and three hits across five innings, but took the loss to fall to 1-2 on the season. Davidson, 26, started three games this season with an ERA of 6.46.

Cruz, a reliever with Gwinnett to open the season, will give the Braves’ bullpen another young arm.

After starting his career in the Cardinals’ organization, Cruz signed a minor-league contract with the Braves this offseason and has a 2.84 ERA in 11 appearances with the Stripers. He appeared in one game at the major league level with St. Louis, lasting just one inning and giving up two runs.

The Braves also announced the release of one of its more experienced relievers in Thornburg. The Riverwood alumnus appeared in nine games in 2022 - his first season with the Braves - and posted a 3.86 ERA.

About the Author

John Riker is a sports desk intern. He is a junior at Northwestern University majoring in journalism with a minor in film and media studies and is eager to cover games from across the Atlanta sports scene this spring.

