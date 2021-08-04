Braves open 2022 schedule on the road

The Braves open the home portion of their schedule on April 7 to start a four-game series against the Reds. That homestand will be followed by three games against the Nationals.

The Braves will play 15 of their final 24 games on the road to end the regular season. The Braves will end the season for the second consecutive year at home with a three-game set against the Mets, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.