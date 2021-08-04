ajc logo
Braves open 2022 schedule on the road

Fans stand as Timothy Miller, an operatic tenor, performs the national anthem before the Atlanta Braves' home opener Friday, April 9, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

The Braves will open the 2022 season on the road with a six-game trip at the Marlins and Mets. Opening day will be March 31 with a four-game series in Miami followed by a two-game set in New York.

The Braves open the home portion of their schedule on April 7 to start a four-game series against the Reds. That homestand will be followed by three games against the Nationals.

The Braves will play 15 of their final 24 games on the road to end the regular season. The Braves will end the season for the second consecutive year at home with a three-game set against the Mets, Sept. 30-Oct. 2.

The Braves play interleague series at the Red Sox, A’s and Angels, Astros, Rangers and Mariners.

A finalized schedule with complete start times will be released later, along with the team’s promotional schedule.

