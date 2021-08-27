Braves only team in NL East with winning record

The Braves, at 68-58, enter Friday up 5-1/2 games on the Phillies and 7-1/2 games on the Mets with 36 games remaining. It’s a remarkable turn of events considering their mediocrity for much of the campaign. In August, the Braves finally caught fire while the Phillies continued their own up-and-down trend and the Mets tanked.

It’s the Braves’ turn to navigate the tough portion of the schedule. They’re already 0-2 after the Yankees won a pair at Truist Park. The Braves open a three-game series against the MLB-best Giants on Friday before traveling to Los Angeles to face the Dodgers next week. They’ll also play a four-game series at Coors Field, where the Rockies are 43-22 despite their 58-69 overall record.

Even if the Braves limp through this stretch, it’s fair to wonder if their divisional rivals can capitalize. The Braves are the only team in the division with a winning record. The Phillies, outside one hot streak, have hovered around the .500 mark all season and have shown little reason to believe that will change. The Mets are 61-66, and firings seem more likely than a postseason push.

The Braves’ August surge has put it in pole position to win a fourth consecutive NL East title. The question now becomes how the team will fare against better opponents – the coming stretch and a pivotal 10-game western trip in mid-September – and whether the Phillies or Mets have a late run in them to spoil the Braves’ turnaround.