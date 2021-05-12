Braves offer COVID-19 vaccine shots with free game tickets Thursday

The free shots will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday inside the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery, just outside Truist Park. Game time is 12:20 p.m.

The Braves, in conjunction with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, plan to offer the first dose of the Pfizer two-shot vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ages 18 and up.