ajc logo
X

Braves offer COVID-19 vaccine shots with free game tickets Thursday

Braves fan Emily McCormick of Johns Creek reacts as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Truist Park on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Braves fan Emily McCormick of Johns Creek reacts as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine at Truist Park on Friday, May 7, 2021. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Tim Tucker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves are offering a free ticket to Thursday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays to fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot that day at The Battery Atlanta.

The free shots will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday inside the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery, just outside Truist Park. Game time is 12:20 p.m.

The Braves, in conjunction with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, plan to offer the first dose of the Pfizer two-shot vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ages 18 and up.

The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and fans can guarantee a spot by registering online at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine, according to the Braves. Walk-ups will be welcomed while supplies last, the team said.

Slightly more than 300 fans received COVID-19 vaccine shots at two Braves games last weekend.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top