Braves offer COVID-19 vaccine shots with free game tickets Thursday

The Braves are offering a free ticket to Thursday afternoon’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays to fans who receive a COVID-19 vaccination shot that day at The Battery Atlanta.
The free shots will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday inside the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery, just outside Truist Park. Game time is 12:20 p.m.
The Braves, in conjunction with CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) and Cobb & Douglas Public Health, plan to offer the first dose of the Pfizer two-shot vaccine to individuals ages 12 and up and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ages 18 and up.
The vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and fans can guarantee a spot by registering online at www.braves.com/roxyvaccine, according to the Braves. Walk-ups will be welcomed while supplies last, the team said.
Slightly more than 300 fans received COVID-19 vaccine shots at two Braves games last weekend.