Braves’ offense fans 15 times, needs spark to save season

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna strikes out against the San Diego Padres and catcher Kyle Higashioka during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The Braves fell 4-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) strikes ut against San Diego Padres relief pitcher Jason Adam as catcher Kyle Higashioka watches during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Luke Jackson (22) reacts after delivering a home run pitch to San Diego Padres’ Kyle Higashioka during the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. hits a 2-RBI home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The Braves fell 4-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) reacts after a 2-RBI home run to San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., left, during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) walks from the pitching mound during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) grooms the pitching mound after a 2-RBI home run to San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. rounds the bases after a 2-RBI home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. watches a 2-RBI home run against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) delivers to the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) delivers to the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies (1) reacts to a strikeout against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Brave’ Matt Olson (28) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) reacts to a strikeout against the San Diego Padres during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) delivers to the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) and Braves manager Brian Snitker participate in player introductions before during the National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer (49) delivers to the San Diego Padres after a pitching change in the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker makes a pitching change against the San Diego Padres during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) is relieved during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth (9) dives back to first base while Atlanta Braves first base Matt Olson (28) covers during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver (32) is relieved during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres’ Jake Cronenworth (9) scores against the Atlanta Braves on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Higashioka during the second inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Matt Olson (28) strikes out and tagged by San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) singles against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies strikes out against the San Diego Padres and catcher Kyle Higashioka, left, during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II (23) singles against the San Diego Padres during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King is recognized after recording his tenth strikeout against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) is applauded after recording his tenth strikeout against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Jesse Chavez (60) delivers to the San Diego Padres during the sixth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) doubles against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Aaron Bummer (49) reacts after ending the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) doubles against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud (16) slides safely into second base on a double as San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado (13) applies a late tag during the fourth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves second base Ozzie Albies (1) throws past San Diego Padres’ baserunner Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) for a double play on a grounder bySan Diego Padres’ Manny Machado during the third inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud (16) slides safely into second base on a double as San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado (13) applies a late tag during the fourth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) strikes out against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) singles against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Luke Jackson (22) delivers to the San Diego Padres during the seventh inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) is recognized after 12 strikeouts through the seventh inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres pitcher Michael King (34) delivers to the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is forced out by San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano, left, to end the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. San Diego won 4-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is forced out by San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano, left, to end the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. San Diego won 4-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
San Diego Padres catcher Kyle Higashioka (20) celebrates a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) is forced out by San Diego Padres first baseman Donovan Solano, left, to end the ninth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. San Diego won 4-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna strikes out against the San Diego Padres and catcher Kyle Higashioka during the eighth inning of National League Division Series Wild Card Game One at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. The Braves fell 4-0. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
31 minutes ago

SAN DIEGO – The Braves went into Tuesday knowing they’d need their offense in Game 1 of the best-of-three wild-card series. Their pitching staff was depleted. Realistically, the route to victory involved producing several runs.

Yet the Braves didn’t score any. The Padres won, 4-0, and the Braves need consecutive victories at the electric Petco Park to extend their season.

A collection of unheralded Braves pitchers held the Padres to four runs. San Diego had one hit after the second inning. Even though starter AJ Smith-Shawver recorded only four outs, the collective effort was reasonably the best the Braves could’ve hoped from a run-prevention standpoint.

And that makes the offense’s no-show all-the-more maddening.

Padres starter Michael King was sensational with 12 strikeouts across seven scoreless innings. He deserves credit. He’s been one of baseball’s best pitchers for months and this result was undoubtedly a product of his effort.

“We had some opportunities and he made pitches when he had to,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “It had a lot to do with him instead of us.”

But this same offense struggled Monday against Mets starter Joey Lucchesi – whom New York pitched simply because it’d just clinched a playoff spot – and hasn’t provided reason for optimism throughout the year. The pitching staff has carried the Braves in 2024. If there’s going to be any sort of surprise run here, the offense will need to discover consistency that’s largely eluded it.

If it replicates Tuesday’s showing in Game 2, the Braves will be boarding a flight back to Atlanta shortly after.

“Here we go,” catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “It’s almost like (Monday, when the Braves had to win the second game of a doubleheader to qualify for the postseason). It’s win or go home. We all know what the situation is. We’ll be ready to play.”

There’s no doubt the Braves were undermanned and facing a massive challenge in the opener due to their circumstances. But this was a winnable game. Instead, the offense that’s pulled a Houdini the entire season – even when the team was much healthier – failed to muster anything.

The Braves had two hitters reach in two of the first three innings against King. They didn’t score. Nor did they after d’Arnaud laced a two-out double in the fourth. In fact, King retired the next 10 batters – 14 out of 15 overall – and the Braves’ bats looked increasingly feeble as his pitch count climbed.

“He controlled the zone, controlled the game,” outfielder Michael Harris II said. “He had 12 strikeouts; that’s a lot of strikeouts, so he pitched well in the game. The main thing for us was not missing on the pitches we got to hit. He was doing a good job not leaving anything over the middle of the plate. So it was hard to do that.”

King exited for the bullpen – Jason Adam and Robert Suarez, a spectacular tandem – to record the final six outs, which were achieved with relative ease.

By night’s end, the Braves had struck out 15 times (only six teams struck out more in the regular season, so that’s been a recurring topic). They didn’t draw a walk. They went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position. They stranded seven baserunners. The numbers and eye test agreed: It was an discouraging showing from a group that expects better yet has continuously battled itself in these situations.

“(The Padres’) pitching did really well, and they executed and took out all of us,” d’Arnaud said.

There isn’t a magic remedy here or else the Braves would’ve hit better months ago. This offense, as it’s been, would likely be exposed in a short series. The Padres have Joe Musgrove (3.88 ERA) and, if needed, Dylan Cease (3.47 ERA with gaudy strikeout numbers) lined up for their next two starts. Both are accomplished veterans who are difficult to face for good offenses, much less sputtering ones.

The Braves’ offense has had spurts of success. Can it create another?

“We know what’s at stake (Wednesday),” Harris said. “Today didn’t feel, I guess, as one-sided as it looked, as the score showed. But I feel like for most of the game, it was a pretty quiet game for both sides. I guess one swing determined each inning for them.”

The Braves are going to need some swings to determine better results for them, now. Their season depends on it.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

