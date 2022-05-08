Braves’ offense erupts for nine runs in series win over Milwaukee

Explore Complete Braves coverage from the AJC

The Braves added insurance runs off Ashby in the ensuing innings, scoring on center fielder Adam Duvall’s solo home run in the third inning and a bases-loaded wild pitch from Ashby that scored shortstop Dansby Swanson in the bottom of the fourth. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell called upon his bullpen in the fifth inning, but Contreras kept the offense rolling by mashing a three-run homer to boost the lead to 9-0.

The final stat line for the Braves: nine hits, five walks, three stolen bases, two homers and nine runs. The bottom of the order delivered. Swanson and right fielder Travis Demeritte combined for three hits, and Contreras had a breakout performance with two walks and a 436-foot home run.

Though Braves starter Charlie Morton struggled at times, hitting Milwaukee left fielder Christian Yelich with a pitch and throwing 62 pitches across the first three innings, he battled through adversity to keep the Brewers off the scoreboard. Morton stranded five Milwaukee runners in the first three innings, including a strikeout and groundout to escape a bases-loaded situation in the top of the second.

After giving up three or more runs in his last four starts, Morton fired five scoreless innings and surrendered only two hits to earn his first win since defeating the Reds in the season-opening series. He also tallied five strikeouts, tying his season best.

The Braves will resume their homestand Tuesday in an interleague matchup against the Boston Red Sox, who are in last place in the AL East. Right-hander Kyle Wright, owner of a team-best 1.74 ERA, will take the mound for the hosts.