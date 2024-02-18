Braves notes: Reynaldo Lopez ready for whatever, Spencer Strider on his idol’s retirement

He just might have that opportunity. Braves manager Brian Snitker on Sunday reiterated that the club will stretch out Lopez to be a starter this spring, then make a decision on where he best fits the team.

Lopez has been throwing bullpen sessions. On Friday, he completed his most recent one. He said he’s up to 25 to 30 pitches as he builds up this spring.

Starter? Reliever?

“Whatever happens, happens,” Lopez said. “That decision isn’t mine. The only thing that I can say for myself is that I’m ready.”

If the Braves started Lopez and he performed decently well, it would be an improvement over many of their depth starters from a year ago. And as the Braves’ bullpen is currently projected, the club would only have one optionable reliever – Dylan Lee – if Lopez is in the bullpen. (That, of course, assumes Lee breaks camp with the club.)

But there’s no question that Lopez would improve Atlanta’s bullpen. He’s a hard-throwing reliever who has proven he can handle the later innings.

So, the Braves will have a decision to make this spring. And Lopez, meanwhile, will compete against Bryce Elder, AJ Smith-Shawver and Huascar Ynoa for the fifth spot in the rotation. Perhaps you can also throw in Hurston Waldrep, if he has an excellent spring.

Lopez said the vibe around the team is positive. He’s enjoyed his start to spring training.

“He’s fitting in great,” Snitker said of Lopez. “I’m excited. I just remember playing against him, watching him on TV with the White Sox, and it’s like one of those arms you look at and think, ‘Man, I’d like to take a crack at him and have him on our side.’

And, for Lopez, signing with the Braves means he doesn’t have to face their dangerous lineup.

“I’ve had the opportunity to watch the team on TV before, but I’ve actually faced the Braves before and I’ve actually faced them a few times,” Lopez said. “It’s kind of one of those times where you have those outings like, ‘Whatever happens, happens.’ It can put a little fear in you when you’re facing this type of lineup.”

Strider on his idol retiring

Earlier this month, Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, announced his retirement.

In the Braves clubhouse, the news resonated for at least one individual: Spencer Strider, who grew up a Cleveland fan. He watched, emulated and idolized Kluber.

“That’s a guy that I very closely followed, very inspirational to me,” Strider said. “He has no idea who I am, I’m sure. But he was a very prominent name and figure in the Strider household for a long time. I’m very grateful for everything he did and taught me, in a weird way.”

Does he still have the Kluber jerseys?

“I know exactly where they are,” he said. “They don’t fit anymore, but yeah.”

Kluber got a later start than Strider. He debuted at 25 years old and won his first Cy Young Award during his age-28 season. At his peak, he was one of the game’s best.

Strider, who is 25 years old now, has 65 career outings – 52 of them starts – to this point. He holds the Braves franchise record for strikeouts in a single season. He will almost certainly tally other strikeout records. And he has the talent and work ethic to one day win multiple Cy Young Awards, just like his idol.

Not a full rainout

It rained steadily at CoolToday Park on Sunday. The rain fell harder at some times than others.

Still, the Braves’ pitchers were able to work out indoors. The hitters here, who weren’t even scheduled to report until Monday, were given the day off.

“It’s good,” Snitker said. “That’s the beauty of this facility, is we have plenty of places to go get out of the weather.”