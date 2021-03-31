Braves’ new jersey numbers

The Atlanta Braves open the 2021 season Thursday in Philadelphia with a different 40-man roster than it ended the 2020 season.
As a result, a number of jersey numbers swapped with departures and new additions.
For example, rookie Ian Anderson will not be wearing the same number he did in 2020. Anderson goes from No. 48 to the No. 36 previously worn by closer Mark Melancon — now of the San Diego Padres. (Pablo Sandoval will now wear No. 48.)
During his previous stint in Atlanta, pitcher Charlie Morton wore two numbers — 50 and 63. In 2021, he’ll settle on No. 50, which he also wore in Pittsburgh, Houston and Tampa.
The team is going to start with smaller bench so it can carry an expanded bullpen. Here’s a rundown of the Braves’ opening 40-man roster and their jersey numbers:
2021 ATLANTA BRAVES 40-MAN ROSTER
Starting pitchers
- Ian Anderson, RHP, #36
- Max Fried, LHP, #54
- Charlie Morton, RHP, #50
- Drew Smyly, LHP, #18
- Mike Soroka, RHP, #40
Relievers
- Grant Dayton, LHP, #75
- Luke Jackson, RHP, #77
- Nate Jones, RHP, #49
- Chris Martin, RHP, #55
- Tyler Matzek, LHP, #68
- A.J. Minter, LHP, #33
- Sean Newcomb, LHP, #15
- Will Smith, LHP, #51
- Josh Tomlin, RHP, #32
- Touki Tousaint*, RHP, #62
- Huascar Ynoa, RHP, #73
Catchers
- Travis d’Arnaud, #16
- Alex Jackson, #12
Infielders
- Ehire Adrianza, #23
- Ozzie Albies, #1
- Freddie Freeman, #5
- Austin Riley, #27
- Pablo Sandoval, #48
- Dansby Swanson, #7
Outfielders
- Ronald Acuna, #13
- Ender Inciarte, #11
- Marcell Ozuna, #20
- Cristian Pache, #14
* — Starts season in injured list
