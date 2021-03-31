Before things get serious, check out these numbers from Braves’ spring

Braves manager Brian Snitker is fond of saying that spring training statistics are forgotten as soon as the regular season begins, and that’s true.
So, before they’re forgotten, here are some mildly interesting — even if ultimately insignificant — numbers from the Braves’ 2021 spring training:
- No one would have guessed six weeks ago who’d lead the Braves in hits this spring: Pablo Sandoval and Ehire Adrianza with 16 apiece. Both had .400 batting averages, earning them spots on the opening-day roster.
- Ronald Acuna had only seven hits in 46 Grapefruit League at-bats, but five of the hits were home runs.
- Rookies don’t often win starting jobs by hitting .184 in spring training, but that’s what happened with center fielder Cristian Pache. And it was completely merited on the basis of his defensive play the past month.
- Freddie Freeman, the reigning NL MVP, had the same batting average as Pache this spring.
- The back end of the bullpen was terrific, with Will Smith and Chris Martin combining for 17 strikeouts in 8-2/3 innings.
- Max Fried, the opening-day starting pitcher, had a 1.38 ERA in 13 spring innings.
- Charlie Morton, who will start the second game of the season, had a 0.00 ERA in 10-1/3 innings.
- Nate Jones, who showed up in North Port, Fla., as a non-roster invitee, went north with the team as a potentially significant right-hander in the bullpen, having allowed just three hits and one run across 7-1/3 innings.
- Jacob Webb had a 2.57 ERA, but didn’t win a spot in the bullpen. Huascar Ynoa had a 7.79 ERA, but did win a spot.
- Austin Riley hit two home runs, both in the same game.
- William Contreras hit .350 with a 1.150 OPS, but lost the backup catcher job to Alex Jackson, who hit .194 with a .716 OPS. The Braves cited the need for Contreras, their possible starting catcher someday, to continue his development at the alternate training site and Triple-A.
- Only one regular hit above .262 for the spring: shortstop Dansby Swanson at .308.