Braves Nation: The ageless Charlie Morton does it again

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
46 minutes ago
Let’s take a moment to marvel at the ageless Charlie Morton, who pitched six innings and allowed three hits and one run in the Braves’ 3-1 win at the Rockies on Tuesday. That’s just three hits and one run at Denver’s Coors Field.

The 39-year-old earned his 14th win. Morton has won four straight starts and has a 0.38 ERA in the streak with victories over the Mets (twice), Yankees and Rockies.

Let’s look at the last for starts a little closer. He did not allow a run in the first three, a scoreless streak of 18 innings. He made it through 19 innings before the Rockies gave him the lone blemish with a second-inning run.

For the month of August, which includes a start against the Cubs, Morton has allowed six earned runs in 28.1 innings for a 1.91 ERA.

Our Justin Toscano noted the Morton is the eighth pitcher to pitch at least six innings and allow one for fewer runs at age 39 or older in Coors Field history. Others on the list are Greg Maddux, Tom Glavine and Randy Johnson.

“When I look at their career numbers, I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t imagine how my body would feel if I had that kind of wear and tear on my body at my age,’” Morton said. “I haven’t really thrown that many innings for how old I am, how many years I’ve started. Those guys had way more on their bodies than me. Plus, they’re legends. And I’m not. I’m just a guy that figured some things out in the last six or seven years.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

