Braves Nation: 2024 spring training schedule announced

The Braves will play a 32-game exhibition schedule, with 16 home games at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla., next year as part of 2024 spring training. The opening game will be a road game against the Rays on Feb. 24. The first home game will be the next day against the Red Sox.

This will be the fifth spring training at CoolToday Park for the Braves.

The Braves will host nine teams, including three games against both the Orioles and Twins. They will host a pair of games against the Red Sox, Pirates and Rays. They will host single games against the Tigers, Yankees, Phillies and Blue Jays.

The final exhibition of the spring will be March 26 at the Twins.

The Braves open the 2024 regular season two days later at the Phillies on March 28.

Season tickets and group sales for the 2024 spring season are now available, and individual game tickets will go on sale at a date yet to be determined. A-List and Beach Club Members will receive the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets. To book a group or purchase season tickets, call 941-413-5004 or go to SpringTraining@Braves.com.

Here is the schedule (subject to change):

Saturday, Feb. 24 Rays at Port Charlotte

Sunday, Feb. 25 Red Sox at North Port

Monday, Feb. 26 Orioles at North Port

Tuesday, Feb. 27 Pirates at Bradenton

Wednesday, Feb. 28 Phillies at Clearwater

Thursday, Feb. 29 Twins at North Port SS

Thursday, Feb. 29 Rays at Port Charlotte SS

Friday, March 1 Orioles at North Port

Saturday, March 2 Blue Jays at Dunedin

Sunday, March 3 Phillies at North Port

Monday, March 4 Twins at Ft. Myers

Tuesday, March 5 Tigers at North Port

Wednesday, March 6 Open date

Thursday, March 7 Red Sox at Ft. Myers

Friday, March 8 Pirates at North Port

Saturday, March 9 Orioles at North Port

Sunday, March 10 Yankees at Tampa

Monday, March 11 Twins at North Port

Tuesday, March 12 Pirates at Bradenton

Wednesday, March 13 Orioles at Sarasota

Thursday, March 14 Rays at North Port

Friday, March 15 Tigers at Lakeland

Saturday, March 16 Pirates at North Port

Sunday, March 17 Red Sox at North Port SS

Sunday, Mary 17 Orioles at Sarasota SS

Monday, March 18 Rays at Port Charlotte

Tuesday, March 19 Open date

Wednesday, March 20 Blue Jays at North Port

Thursday, March 21 Yankees at North Port

Friday, March 22 Twins at Ft. Myers

Saturday, March 23 Rays at North Port

Sunday, March 24 Red Sox at Ft. Myers

Monday, March 25 Twins at North Port

Tuesday, March 26 Twins at Ft. Myers

*Times and radio and television schedule will be announced at a later date.