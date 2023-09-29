Braves Nation: Spencer Strider goes for strikeout record Saturday

One more Braves record is on the verge of being broken.

Spencer Strider gets a chance to put his name in the franchise record book on Saturday. The right-hander is scheduled to get the start in the Braves’ second-to-last game of this historic season against the Nationals.

On the line is the Braves’ single-season strikeout record. Strider has 274 strikeouts this season. He needs just three strikeouts to set the franchise mark of 276 set by John Smoltz in 1996. Considering that Strider has averaged 8.8 strikeouts per game during the season, it seems the record will be broken. Smoltz averaged 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Strider will be making his 32 start of the season. He has pitched 181.2 innings to this point in compiling a 19-5 record.

Smoltz had 35 starts in 1996. He worked 253.2 innings and compiled a 24-8 record.