Braves Nation: Ronald Acuña Jr. reaches base three times again

Ronald Acuña Jr. reached base three times with a single and two walks in Sunday’s 8-1 loss to the White Sox on Sunday.

It marked the 25th time this season that Acuña has reached base at least three times in a game, second best in baseball.

He has done so 12 times with hits this season. He’s had 11 three-hit games and one four-hit game.

The Padres’ Juan Soto is the only player with more games reaching safely at least three times with 28.