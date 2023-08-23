Braves Nation: Michael Harris II delighted over his bobblehead

Michael Harris II already has lived out the dream – a young man who grew up in metro Atlanta and now patrols center field for the team he grew up cheering for. Tuesday brought another dimension to Harris’ charmed life.

It was his bobblehead day.

“I’ve been a Braves fan my whole life, and being able to have a bobblehead at a Braves game of me is pretty huge,” Harris told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Something I never really expected.”

The first 15,000 fans to arrive at Truist Park on Tuesday were given bobblehead dolls in his image, a portrayal whose details include his facial hair, red wristbands and tri-color stirrups. He also is depicted holding the National League Rookie of the Year plaque that he won last season. While he had yet to see the actual item Tuesday afternoon before the game, Harris gave his approval to photos he had seen of the likeness.

“I’m just glad to have a bobblehead,” he said.

After a slow start to the season during which he battled injury, he has proved worthy of the honor. Going into Tuesday’s game versus the Mets, he was hitting .336 with nine home runs since the start of June.

His locker attests to the affinity he has for the miniature dolls. On the top shelf of his corner stall, no less than 13 bobbleheads peer out into the clubhouse, a collection that includes the legendary Dale Murphy and an assembly of teammates, including Ronald Acuña Jr. and Matt Olson. There actually already is a Harris bobblehead, a collectible from his time with the High-A Rome Braves.

Harris said featured players receive cases of their bobblehead. An ideal (and easy) Christmas gift, perhaps?

“Yeah, that’s all they’re getting,” he said with a laugh. “That’s all everybody’s getting.”