Braves Nation: Matt Olson continues home run barrage

Matt Olson homered in all three games of the just-complete series at the Reds. During the series, all while batting fourth, Olson went 5-for-13 (.385) with four home runs, eight RBIs and a double. Olson has also homered in four of the past five games and six of the past nine games.

Since moving from second in the batting order, to fourth or fifth in the past nine games, Olson has gone 11-for-37 (.297) with seven home runs and 15 RBIs.

Going into Monday’s game against the Twins, Olson leads the National League in home runs (25) and RBIs (60). He is tied for the major league lead in home runs (with Shohei Ohtani) and his second in RBIs (one behind Ohtani). Olson is on pace for more than 50 home runs 120 RBIs.

Olson has hit safely in 15 of the past 19 games.

Here is Olson’s home run and RBI breakdown by month:

*March/April: 8 HRs, 25 RBIs

*May: 9 HRs, 17 RBIs

*June: 8 HRs, 18 RBIs