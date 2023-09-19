Braves Nation: Is there such a thing as a five-day hangover?

Is it possible the Braves are on a five-day hangover?

After clinching their sixth National League East Division on Wednesday, the Braves have lost four straight games after an off-day Thursday. It matches their longest losing streak of the season (done four times).

By the way, the last time the Braves lost five straight games was in September of 2017. That’s 858 games without a losing streak of five games. According to the Braves, that’s the third longest in MLB history behind the Yankees twice, who went 1,243 games from 1930-38 and 877 games from 1946-52.

During this four-game losing streak, well, it hasn’t been pretty. In a three-game sweep at the Marlins and Monday’s home loss to the Phillies, the Braves have been:

* Outscored 43-14

* Have allowed 42 earned runs

* Have allowed 15 home runs (five on Monday)

* Have hit seven home runs (four on Saturday)