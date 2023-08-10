Braves Nation: Hitting making up for pitching

It’s the offense.

There has been much attention on the Braves starting pitching of late, rightfully so after the last five games. No Braves starter has gone more the five innings in the stretch and that was just one. Still, the Braves are 2-3 having won the past two games against the Pirates. They have scored eight and six runs in the wins.

Since the Braves scored just once in a 3-1 loss to the Angels on July 31, they have a 5-3 record in August.

Here’s why.

The Braves have scored a total of 55 runs in the eight games. That’s an average of 6.9 runs per game. The high was 12 runs. The low was four runs.

In August, they lead all of Major League Baseball with a .314 average. They are fourth in runs (55), second in hits (89), fourth in doubles (19), second in triples (2), sixth in home runs (15), third in walks (34), first in OBP (.391), first in SLG (.555) and first in OPS (.946).