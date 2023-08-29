Exclusive
AJC poll: Trump leads Republicans in Georgia despite Fulton County charges

Braves Nation: Exhibit No. 1,629 why Ronald Acuña Jr. is the MVP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
28 minutes ago
X

For those who think Ronald Acuña Jr. is still not the frontrunner for the National League MVP, we offer Monday night as Exhibit No. 1,629.

Acuña went 4-for-5 with a double and a home run and a career-high tying five RBIs in the Braves’ 14-4 win over the Rockies. Oh, and he had two more stolen bases to bring his season total to 61. Dee Gordon was the last player to have at least 60 stolen bases in a season, and that was exactly 60, in 2017. Do we need to mention that the Braves have 32 more games to play in the regular season?

Now, let’s get back to the home runs.

Acuña brought his season total to 29 homers. No player, we repeat, no player in major league history has ever had more than 25 home runs and 60 stolen bases in a season. The players with at least 60 stolen bases and at least 25 home runs were Joe Morgan, Rickey Henderson and Eric Davis. None of them had as many as 29 home runs. Did we mention there are still 32 more games in the regular season?

A final update: Acuña is third in average (.335), first in OBP (.418) fifth in SLG (.572), fourth in PPS (1.072), second in hits (175), first in runs (119) and first, by 10, in stolen bases (61) in all of MLB.

We appreciate the other players making a case for the MVP, but we rest ours.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

EXCLUSIVE
AJC poll: Trump leads Republicans in Georgia despite Fulton County charges2h ago

Credit: AP

WATCH: Scary incident for Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr.
7h ago

TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Another wet day ahead of Hurricane Idalia’s arrival
1h ago

Credit: Text: Phil Kloer / Staff; Photo: Mark Hill / CNN

Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19: ‘Is this a here-we-go-again?’
1h ago

Credit: Text: Phil Kloer / Staff; Photo: Mark Hill / CNN

Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19: ‘Is this a here-we-go-again?’
1h ago

Grocery chain to donate up to $3 million to metro Atlanta high schools
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

‘I was a little scared at first’: Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. on bizarre on-field...
7h ago
Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. makes history on a wild night
7h ago
Social media reaction as fans grab Acuna during Braves-Rockies game
8h ago
Featured

FAQ about the AJC’s poll of Republican voters
2h ago
Hurricane Idalia tracker and updates
1h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top