Braves Nation: Braves-Rays a World Series preview?

We know it’s early (kinda), but could this be a World Series preview?

Maybe.

The Braves’ three-game series at the Rays that starts tonight is certainly a matchup of the two best teams in baseball right now.

The Braves enter the game with the best record in baseball at 58-28 (.674). The Rays have the second-best record and best in the American League at 57-33 (.633). They are they only two teams with a winning percentage greater than .600.

Both teams are at or near the top in several statistical categories in all of baseball. Here are some:

Runs: 2. Rays 494, 3. Braves 487

Home runs: 1. Braves 166, 3. Rays 134

RBI: 2. Rays 472, 3. Braves 470

Avg.: 2. Braves .272, 6. Rays .260

OBP: 1. Braves .342, 4. Rays .332

SLG: 1. Braves .499, 3. Rays .455

OPS: 1. Braves .841, 3. Rays .787

ERA: 2. Braves 3.63, 4. Rays 3.72

Hits: 2. Rays 680, 8. Braves 647

Runs allowed: 2. Braves 340, 3. Rays 345

Strikeouts: 6. Braves 808, 7. Rays 797

The three-game series concludes on Sunday headed into the all-star break. If they meet again, it just might be at the end of October and beginning of November.

-Braves beat reporter Justin Toscano will be in Tampa for the series. Follow his coverage on ajc.com and in our e-Paper. Gabriel Burns will be in Seattle for the All-Star Game with eight Braves representatives.