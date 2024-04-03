Braves Nation: Braves = 3 wins, Rest of NL East = 3 wins

The rest of the division, not so good. The four other teams have a combined three wins. It’s ugly right now, folks.

The Phillies are 2-3. The Nationals are 1-3. The Mets and Marlins are winless, losing their first four and six games respectively. That’s a combined record of 3-16 for the rest of the division. Yikes. Six games into the season and the Marlins are already 3.5 games behind the Braves.

The Phillies, Mets and Marlins have played only home games.

The Braves home opener will be Friday when they start a six-game homestand against the Diamondbacks. The Mets are in town after that. Perhaps they will have won a game by then.