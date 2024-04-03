BreakingNews
Atlanta Braves

Braves Nation: Braves = 3 wins, Rest of NL East = 3 wins

Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Chicago, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

There will be more competition as the Braves seek their seventh straight National League East title.

Presumably.

The Braves are off to a decent start to the season. They are 3-2 after taking two of three games at the Phillies and have split the first two games of a three-game series at the White Sox that concludes today. Three wins in five games.

The rest of the division, not so good. The four other teams have a combined three wins. It’s ugly right now, folks.

The Phillies are 2-3. The Nationals are 1-3. The Mets and Marlins are winless, losing their first four and six games respectively. That’s a combined record of 3-16 for the rest of the division. Yikes. Six games into the season and the Marlins are already 3.5 games behind the Braves.

The Phillies, Mets and Marlins have played only home games.

The Braves home opener will be Friday when they start a six-game homestand against the Diamondbacks. The Mets are in town after that. Perhaps they will have won a game by then.

