Braves Nation: Another home run record

When Marcell Ozuna hit the first of his two home runs Monday night, the DH became the fifth Braves player with 25 home runs this season.

That’s a franchise record.

The list now includes Matt Olson (43), Austin Riley (29), Ronald Acuna Jr. (28), Ozzie Albies (28) and Ozuna (26).

The next Braves player who could join the record list is Sean Murphy (20). Should Murphy hit five more homers, the Braves would tie the Major League Baseball record of six players with at least 25 home runs and match the 2019 Twins and 2003 Red Sox.

The Braves previous record was four players with 25 or more home runs in a season. It was done four times in 1998, 2003, 2006 and 2021.

