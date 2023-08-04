Braves Nation: Acuña or Freeman for NL MVP? Look at the numbers

On ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption on Thursday, the subject of the National League MVP was discussed - as in who is the frontrunner.

Current Brave Ronald Acuña Jr. or former Brave Freddie Freeman?

We present their current statistics as a comparison (with the leader of each category in bold). We also suggest that you pay particular attention to stolen bases. Enough said.

Acuña

Average: .335

OBP: .420

SLG: .582

Hits: 141

2B: 27

3B: 1

HR: 25

Runs: 97

BB: 58

K: 59

SB: 51

Freeman

Average: .341

OBP: .418

SLG: .598

Hits: 146

2B: 40

3B: 2

HR: 22

Runs: 94

BB: 51

K: 85

SB: 14