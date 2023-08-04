Braves Nation: Acuña or Freeman for NL MVP? Look at the numbers

On ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption on Thursday, the subject of the National League MVP was discussed - as in who is the frontrunner.
Current Brave Ronald Acuña Jr. or former Brave Freddie Freeman?
We present their current statistics as a comparison (with the leader of each category in bold). We also suggest that you pay particular attention to stolen bases. Enough said.
Acuña
Average: .335
OBP: .420
SLG: .582
Hits: 141
2B: 27
3B: 1
HR: 25
Runs: 97
BB: 58
K: 59
SB: 51
Freeman
Average: .341
OBP: .418
SLG: .598
Hits: 146
2B: 40
3B: 2
HR: 22
Runs: 94
BB: 51
K: 85
SB: 14
