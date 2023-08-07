Braves Nation: A look inside Matt Olson’s home runs

Matt Olson did it again.

On Sunday, the Braves first baseman hit his 39th home run of the season. He is second in Major League Baseball, now trailing the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani by just one in the category. He raised his MLB-leading RBI total to 97, eight more than the Rangers’ Adolis Garcia.

Let’s look inside the numbers:

*He has seven home runs in the past nine games.

*In the past nine games, he has at least one RBI in each and a total of 17.

*He has tied his career high home run total, set in 2021, his last season with the A’s.

*He is on pace to hit 58 home runs this season. That would easily surpass Andruw Jones’ single-season franchise record of 51, set in 2005.

*Of his home runs, 18 would have been out in all 30 parks.

*The longest home run this season was 464 feet, hit May 25 at home against the Phillies. That’s the seventh-longest in the majors this season.

*He has three that went 450 feet or more.

*Of his home runs, 22 came on fast balls.

*His average exit velocity is 95.3 miles per hour, the best in baseball. His highest exit velocity this season is 118.6 mph, also the best in baseball.