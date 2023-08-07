BreakingNews
Thunderstorms drive hundreds of canceled flights at Hartsfield-Jackson

Braves Nation: A look inside Matt Olson’s home runs

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports
57 minutes ago
X

Matt Olson did it again.

On Sunday, the Braves first baseman hit his 39th home run of the season. He is second in Major League Baseball, now trailing the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani by just one in the category. He raised his MLB-leading RBI total to 97, eight more than the Rangers’ Adolis Garcia.

Let’s look inside the numbers:

*He has seven home runs in the past nine games.

*In the past nine games, he has at least one RBI in each and a total of 17.

*He has tied his career high home run total, set in 2021, his last season with the A’s.

*He is on pace to hit 58 home runs this season. That would easily surpass Andruw Jones’ single-season franchise record of 51, set in 2005.

*Of his home runs, 18 would have been out in all 30 parks.

*The longest home run this season was 464 feet, hit May 25 at home against the Phillies. That’s the seventh-longest in the majors this season.

*He has three that went 450 feet or more.

*Of his home runs, 22 came on fast balls.

*His average exit velocity is 95.3 miles per hour, the best in baseball. His highest exit velocity this season is 118.6 mph, also the best in baseball.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Will Trump indictment in Georgia draw far right protesters?3h ago

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Hundreds of flights canceled; more severe weather on the way
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Kemp scoffs at DA lawsuit: ‘We’re on the right side of that issue’
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Making the rounds: New startup brings sustainable delivery to Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

Making the rounds: New startup brings sustainable delivery to Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: TNS

MAUREEN DOWNEY
Opinion: Schools turn on the lights and turn back the clocks
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Listen: Braves run into Cubs’ buzzsaw
1h ago
In series loss to Cubs, Braves not as crisp as expected
13h ago
Dylan Lee throws clean inning for Triple-A Gwinnett as he nears return
17h ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

When is the first day of school in metro Atlanta districts?
Why Travis d’Arnaud, who reached 10 years service time, means so much to Braves
A creek runs through it: State park a hidden gem in North Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top