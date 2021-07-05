Braves move into second place in NL East

Washington was four-game swept by the surging Dodgers, cooling the Nationals off after their June push. They also lost star lead-off man Kyle Schwarber, who sparked their revival, to a significant hamstring injury. The Braves, meanwhile, completed a 4-2 homestand in which they took series from the first-place Mets and Marlins, who’ve been a thorn in the team’s side this season.

The Braves enter Monday at 40-41, again on the cusp of .500 and again ranking second in the division behind the Mets, who are 43-37 after splitting a doubleheader with the Yankees Sunday. Despite all that’s gone against the Braves, they could easily enter the All-Star break on a high note. They’re beginning a six-game road trip against the Pirates and Marlins, two last place teams, to close the first half.