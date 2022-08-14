ajc logo
X

Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series

Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers against the Marlins on Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Combined ShapeCaption
Braves pitcher Bryce Elder delivers against the Marlins on Sunday in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

MIAMI — Michael Harris is only 21 years old, but he treats the biggest, most important situations like he has experienced them many times. With the game on the line, he keeps a slow heartbeat, always able to show up when it matters most. He has done this time and again during a sensational rookie season.

On the first pitch of the ninth inning – Tanner Scott’s 99 mph fastball right down the middle – Harris crushed a game-tying home run.

After the home run, the Braves put together a rally to score the go-ahead run, steal a victory and sweep the Marlins in the four-game series with a 3-1 win Sunday at loanDepot Park. The win helped Atlanta (70-46), which has won six in a row, continue keeping pace with the Mets, who are at Truist Park for four games beginning Monday.

ExploreHow Austin Riley’s small-town roots in northern Mississippi shaped him

With two outs in the top of the ninth, William Contreras grounded a ball up the middle. The second baseman slid and stopped it a few feet into the outfield grass, but Vaughn Grissom sprinted, slid and scored from second base. A couple minutes later, Matt Olson scored on a wild pitch.

The Braves, who trailed by a run and found themselves down to their final three outs, led by two runs after a three-run inning. Those runs ensured Bryce Elder’s tremendous start would not be wasted while also taking the offense off the hook for the first eight innings.

Before that ninth inning, the Braves had gone 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They had left 11 men on base. If you count the second inning, when Eddie Rosario was thrown out at home trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s single, the Braves had at least two runners on base in six of the first eight innings. They had many chances to not only tie the game but also take a lead and break it open.

ExploreBraves not afraid to bring up young prospects

Better late than never.

After Harris’ home run left the bat at 111.2 mph and traveled 419 feet, Dansby Swanson singled. Grissom, a rookie playing only his fifth big-league game, drew an 11-pitch walk. (Yes, you read that correctly) in which he fouled off five straight pitches before taking ball four. After Swanson was caught in between second and third, Olson walked before Contreras put one in play to score Grissom.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kenley Jansen stranded a runner at third base as he picked up his 27th save of the season.

Elder spun a gem, working through the Marlins’ lineup with ease as he rewarded the club for giving him this start. The 23-year-old righty, who made four starts for the Braves earlier this season before they optioned him, turned in the best start of his career – and it isn’t particularly close. He struck out a career-high 10 batters while allowing only three hits over seven innings.

In the fourth inning, Elder, who threw 104 pitches, gave up a double to J.J. Bleday. Two batters later, with two outs, Miguel Rojas flared an 84.1 mph single into right-center field that plated Bleday. Through eight innings, it seemed like this would be enough to deny the Braves a sweep.

And then, out of nowhere, Harris struck. His teammates followed. The offense woke up long enough to snatch a victory and leave with a four-game sweep.

Braves 3, Marlins 1 (box score)

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
Preseason football rankings: Hughes, Schley County join four 2021 champs at No. 13h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
23h ago
Braves not afraid to bring up young prospects
4h ago
Atlanta United has a plan to try to make playoffs
4h ago
Atlanta United has a plan to try to make playoffs
4h ago
The Latest
Braves not afraid to bring up young prospects
4h ago
Ronald Acuña leaves due to knee soreness but Braves sweep doubleheader
17h ago
Triple-A battery mates Kyle Muller, Chadwick Tromp lead big-league Braves to victory
23h ago
Featured
FILE - A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in Nashville, Tenn., on May 24, 2022. The Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention said Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, that several of the denomination's major entities are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP Photo/Holly Meyer, File)

Credit: Holly Meyer

Southern Baptist Convention’s sex abuse scandal draws federal inquiry
House passes federal health care, tax and climate change bill
Best high school players? Meet the 2022 AJC Super 11 team - with video
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top