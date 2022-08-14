Braves mount ninth-inning rally to stun Marlins, sweep four-game series

Before that ninth inning, the Braves had gone 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position. They had left 11 men on base. If you count the second inning, when Eddie Rosario was thrown out at home trying to score on Marcell Ozuna’s single, the Braves had at least two runners on base in six of the first eight innings. They had many chances to not only tie the game but also take a lead and break it open.

Better late than never.

After Harris’ home run left the bat at 111.2 mph and traveled 419 feet, Dansby Swanson singled. Grissom, a rookie playing only his fifth big-league game, drew an 11-pitch walk. (Yes, you read that correctly) in which he fouled off five straight pitches before taking ball four. After Swanson was caught in between second and third, Olson walked before Contreras put one in play to score Grissom.

In the bottom of the ninth, Kenley Jansen stranded a runner at third base as he picked up his 27th save of the season.

Elder spun a gem, working through the Marlins’ lineup with ease as he rewarded the club for giving him this start. The 23-year-old righty, who made four starts for the Braves earlier this season before they optioned him, turned in the best start of his career – and it isn’t particularly close. He struck out a career-high 10 batters while allowing only three hits over seven innings.

In the fourth inning, Elder, who threw 104 pitches, gave up a double to J.J. Bleday. Two batters later, with two outs, Miguel Rojas flared an 84.1 mph single into right-center field that plated Bleday. Through eight innings, it seemed like this would be enough to deny the Braves a sweep.

And then, out of nowhere, Harris struck. His teammates followed. The offense woke up long enough to snatch a victory and leave with a four-game sweep.