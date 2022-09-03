ajc logo
X

Braves’ Mike Soroka pitches four scoreless innings for Gwinnett Stripers

Mike Soroka allowed just one hit Friday. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Combined ShapeCaption
Mike Soroka allowed just one hit Friday. Curtis Compton ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 41 minutes ago

The Braves could soon have a great problem: Too much starting pitching.

Mike Soroka started and pitched four scoreless innings for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Friday night against Jacksonville at Coolray Field.

Soroka allowed just one hit, struck out five and did not issue any walks. He is trying to return to the majors after tearing his right Achilles twice.

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is 2-for-3 in the game, which was suspended due to rain in the fourth inning. He batted leadoff and served as the designated hitter.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

The Stripers and Jumbo Shrimp will resume the game Saturday with Gwinnett leading 7-0.

Albies last played June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team had pinpointed a return for some time in September.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award 4h ago
5 things to know before Georgia Tech-Clemson
7h ago
After transfer portal, where former Georgia Tech players landed
6h ago
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the Bulldogs’ receiving group
14h ago
Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey on the Bulldogs’ receiving group
14h ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
8h ago
The Latest
Braves outfielder Michael Harris wins second NL Rookie of the Month award
4h ago
Spencer Strider, home runs carry Braves past Rockies
22h ago
Spencer Strider sets Atlanta Braves record with 16 strikeouts
Featured
Alpharetta running back Amauri Anderson avoids tacklers during Friday's game against Cambridge. CHRISTINA MATACOTTA FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION.

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Week 3 high school football scoreboard
3m ago
Georgia-Oregon: TV, online, radio information
8h ago
Cobb looks to require apartment inspections to address subpar living conditions
15h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top