Braves’ Mike Soroka pitches four scoreless innings for Gwinnett Stripers

The Braves could soon have a great problem: Too much starting pitching.
Mike Soroka started and pitched four scoreless innings for the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers Friday night against Jacksonville at Coolray Field.
Soroka allowed just one hit, struck out five and did not issue any walks. He is trying to return to the majors after tearing his right Achilles twice.
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies is 2-for-3 in the game, which was suspended due to rain in the fourth inning. He batted leadoff and served as the designated hitter.
The Stripers and Jumbo Shrimp will resume the game Saturday with Gwinnett leading 7-0.
Albies last played June 13 when he fractured his foot in Washington. The team had pinpointed a return for some time in September.
