Braves’ Michael Soroka sharp in Gwinnett outing

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Michael Soroka pitched six scoreless innings as the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-1 and ended a 10-game losing streak Tuesday night in Papillion, Nebraska.

Soroka struck out five, yielding just four hits and two walks in a 91-pitch, 54-strike effort.

Soroka has allowed one run or less in all three of his starts, posting a 1.32 ERA.

Gwinnett (3-12) scored three of its runs on sacrifice flies.

Yacksel Rios struck out three over the final two innings and earned a save.

Luke Waddell went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Stripers

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

