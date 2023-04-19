Braves’ Michael Soroka sharp in Gwinnett outing

Michael Soroka pitched six scoreless innings as the Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers beat the Omaha Storm Chasers 4-1 and ended a 10-game losing streak Tuesday night in Papillion, Nebraska.
Soroka struck out five, yielding just four hits and two walks in a 91-pitch, 54-strike effort.
Soroka has allowed one run or less in all three of his starts, posting a 1.32 ERA.
Gwinnett (3-12) scored three of its runs on sacrifice flies.
Yacksel Rios struck out three over the final two innings and earned a save.
Luke Waddell went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs for the Stripers
