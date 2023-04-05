Braves’ Michael Soroka has solid outing in first Triple-A start for Gwinnett

Soroka threw 61 pitches, 37 of them strikes. He fanned three.

Eli White, who already has three homers, led off the game with a solo home run for Gwinnett. Braden Shewmake and Vaughn Grissom had RBI singles for the Stripers. Grissom, who had two hits, is batting .500 (8-for-16) with five extra-base hits and four RBIs in his first four Triple-A games.