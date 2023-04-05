Braves’ Michael Soroka has solid outing in first Triple-A start for Gwinnett

Michael Soroka held Norfolk to one run and four hits in 3 2/3 innings as the Gwinnett Stripers (2-2) beat the host Tides 6-1 Tuesday night in Triple-A baseball.
Soroka threw 61 pitches, 37 of them strikes. He fanned three.
Eli White, who already has three homers, led off the game with a solo home run for Gwinnett. Braden Shewmake and Vaughn Grissom had RBI singles for the Stripers. Grissom, who had two hits, is batting .500 (8-for-16) with five extra-base hits and four RBIs in his first four Triple-A games.
Gwinnett’s Matt Swarmer (1-1) added 1 1/3 hitless innings with two strikeouts, and Allan Winans was dominant the rest of the way with nine strikeouts over four perfect innings. Winans’ save was his first.
About the Author
Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com