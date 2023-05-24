X

Braves’ Michael Soroka has sharp outing for Triple-A Gwinnett

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

With their two best pitchers on the injured list, the Braves need starting pitching, and Michael Soroka turned in an encouraging performance in Triple-A Tuesday night.

Soroka allowed just one run in six innings and struck out eight to lead the Gwinnett Stripers to a 3-1 victory over the Durham Bulls at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.

Braden Shewmake had a solo home run for Gwinnett (21-24).

Soroka (1-2) posted his second quality start of the season and did not allow a run over his final five innings.

In striking out eight, Soroka set a season-high, and recorded his highest strikeout total since August 16, 2022, when he also fanned eight in his first start with High-A Rome.

