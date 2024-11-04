Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Braves

Braves’ Marcell Ozuna is a Silver Slugger finalist

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Miguel Martinez

Miguel Martinez

Atlanta Braves designated hitter Marcell Ozuna (20) hits a two-run single during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Truist Park on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024, in Atlanta.  (Miguel Martinez/ AJC) (Miguel Martinez)
By
32 minutes ago

SAN ANTONIO – Marcell Ozuna is a Silver Slugger Award finalist for the National League designated hitter spot.

Ozuna is the Braves’ lone Silver Slugger finalist, which is not surprising considering many of their stars were injured or underperformed during a tough 2024 season. The award is given to the best offensive player at each position in each league.

In many years, Ozuna would have a terrific chance of winning a Silver Slugger. He might still do so this year.

The tough part: The other NL DH finalist is the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, who is the likely NL MVP after his record-setting 50-50 season.

Ozuna: .302 batting average, .924 OPS, 39 home runs, 104 RBIs.

Ohtani: .310 batting average, 1.032 OPS, 54 home runs, 130 RBIs.

For most of the season, Ozuna appeared to be a viable NL MVP candidate. His case was strengthened by the fact that, despite all of the injuries around him, he kept carrying the Braves. With little lineup protection at times, he pushed Atlanta toward the postseason.

Ohtani’s numbers, though, are difficult to beat. It would be surprising to see Ozuna win the Silver Slugger Award, even if he’s a deserving finalist.

The winners will be announced Nov. 12.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

