Braves’ Marcell Ozuna is a Silver Slugger finalist

The tough part: The other NL DH finalist is the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, who is the likely NL MVP after his record-setting 50-50 season.

Ozuna: .302 batting average, .924 OPS, 39 home runs, 104 RBIs.

Ohtani: .310 batting average, 1.032 OPS, 54 home runs, 130 RBIs.

For most of the season, Ozuna appeared to be a viable NL MVP candidate. His case was strengthened by the fact that, despite all of the injuries around him, he kept carrying the Braves. With little lineup protection at times, he pushed Atlanta toward the postseason.

Ohtani’s numbers, though, are difficult to beat. It would be surprising to see Ozuna win the Silver Slugger Award, even if he’s a deserving finalist.

The winners will be announced Nov. 12.