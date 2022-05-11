Braves’ Manny Pina to undergo wrist surgery, miss rest of season

Pina, 34, has been on the injured list since April 25 with left wrist inflammation. He experienced discomfort while trying to rehab the injured wrist, which led to the veteran undergoing an MRI on Monday.

“He has ligament and cartilage damage,” Snitker said. “He’s going to be operated on here coming up, and he’ll miss the rest of the year. He’ll be ready for spring training.”