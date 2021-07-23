Braves manager Brian Snitker earns win No. 400

Braves manager Brian Snitker reached a career milestone with his team’s 7-2 victory over the Phillies on Thursday. It was the 400th victory of Snitker’s career.
“I didn’t even realize it,” he said. “My daughter texted me after the game and said, ‘Dad, congratulations on your 400th win.’ I had no idea honestly. But it’s nice. I never thought I’d have one win, let alone 400 of them. So I’m very blessed to be in this position.”
Snitker, 65, has spent more than 40 years in the Braves’ organization. He became the interim manager in May 2016, earning the full-time job he’s had since. Snitker has overseen the Braves’ past three division titles and guided the franchise to its first postseason series win in nearly two decades in October.
His 400 wins rank seventh in franchise history, according to Baseball Reference. Snitker ranks right behind Billy Southworth, who accrued 424 wins for the Boston Braves (1946-51), and his predecessor Fredi Gonzalez, who finished with 434 wins as Braves skipper (2011-16). Others Braves managers with 400 or more wins include Bill McKechnie (560 wins, 1930-37), George Stallings (579, 1913-20), Frank Selee (1,004-649) and Snitker’s friend and mentor, Hall of Famer Bobby Cox (1978-81, 1990-2010, 2,149-1,709).
“All I need is 1,600 more, and I can be right there with Bobby,” Snitker said, smiling.