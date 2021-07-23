Braves manager Brian Snitker earns win No. 400

“I didn’t even realize it,” he said. “My daughter texted me after the game and said, ‘Dad, congratulations on your 400th win.’ I had no idea honestly. But it’s nice. I never thought I’d have one win, let alone 400 of them. So I’m very blessed to be in this position.”

Snitker, 65, has spent more than 40 years in the Braves’ organization. He became the interim manager in May 2016, earning the full-time job he’s had since. Snitker has overseen the Braves’ past three division titles and guided the franchise to its first postseason series win in nearly two decades in October.