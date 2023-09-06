BreakingNews
CLINCHED! Braves claim sixth straight NL East title

Braves magic number is zero: East champs again

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
Updated 1 hour ago
The Braves don’t care about the magic number anymore. They beat the Phillies 4-1 Wednesday to clinch a sixth consecutive National League East division title.

The Braves still have something to play for however as they would like to sew up a home-field advantage in the playoffs.

The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies is 17 games.

The Braves remaining schedule is:

at Marlins - Sept. 15-18

vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20

at Nationals - Sept. 21-24

vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28

vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1

The Phillies remaining schedule is:

at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17

at Braves - Sept. 18-20

vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24

vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28

at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1

