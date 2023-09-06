Braves magic number is zero: East champs again

The Braves don’t care about the magic number anymore. They beat the Phillies 4-1 Wednesday to clinch a sixth consecutive National League East division title.
The Braves still have something to play for however as they would like to sew up a home-field advantage in the playoffs.
The Braves’ division lead over the Phillies is 17 games.
The Braves remaining schedule is:
at Marlins - Sept. 15-18
vs. Phillies - Sept. 18-20
at Nationals - Sept. 21-24
vs. Cubs - Sept. 26-28
vs. Nationals - Sept. 20-Oct. 1
The Phillies remaining schedule is:
at Cardinals - Sept. 15-17
at Braves - Sept. 18-20
vs. Mets - Sept. 21-24
vs. Pirates - Sept. 26-28
at Mets - Sept. 29-Oct. 1
