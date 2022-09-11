Braves’ loss to Mariners snaps eight-game win streak

The division lead could switch hands a lot until the final day of the regular season.

2. Julio Rodríguez smoked a full-count pitch over second baseman Vaughn Grissom’s head and into center field. The ball appeared to have some spin when it hit, causing it to shoot away from center fielder Michael Harris and all the way to the wall as a run scored.

And that was the ballgame.

Throughout their win streak, the Braves won in different ways. For the most part, their offense showed up. But baseball is a daily grind, and you’ll inevitably have a clunker here and there.

The Braves ran into one Saturday, when Seattle starter George Kirby held them to a run over six innings. The Braves could not mount a comeback versus the Mariners’ bullpen. No team had held the Braves to only a run since the Phillies did it Aug. 3.

Kirby, a standout rookie, has a 2.98 ERA after this start. As of this writing, Seattle’s pitching staff boasts the fifth-best ERA in baseball. So, there is no cause for concern – the Braves simply lost to a good opponent.

3. Even in defeat, there is one note that illustrates Max Fried’s dominance this season.

Fried allowed two runs over six innings Saturday. Both runs scored via a pair of solo homers.

This marked the first time all season that Fried served up multiple home runs in a game – and Saturday marked his 27th start of the season. He had given up only eight home runs over 163-1/3 innings before this.

Sam Haggerty hit Fried’s first pitch in the bottom of the fifth into the seats beyond the left-field wall. Haggerty connected with a slider toward the bottom of the zone, and the 401-foot homer broke the scoreless tie.

In the sixth, Fried got two outs before he threw a sinker out over the plate to Eugenio Suarez, who blasted it 423 feet to give Seattle a two-run lead.

Mariners 3, Braves 1 (box score)

4. The Braves’ best opportunity came in the seventh, when they put runners on the corners with no outs – with the help of an error. Seattle summoned Andres Muñoz in relief of Kirby.

The Braves did not put together one of the momentum-shifting, game-changing innings for which they are known.

The Braves scored a run on a grounder, but failed to drive home the tying run as Travis d’Arnaud hit a dribbler in front of home plate, and Harris struck out swinging.

Many times, the Braves have stunned other teams. They are alive if they have an out, or even a strike, remaining.

But they did not have any magic this night.

5. Harris took a 15-game hit streak into Saturday. It was the majors’ longest run and the best hit streak of his young career.

It ended with an 0-for-3 performance. Harris is still batting .309 in a rookie season that could end with him winning NL Rookie of the Year.

Stat to know

2.50 - How good has Fried been this season ? Well, his ERA rose from 2.48 to 2.50 after he allowed two runs over six innings, which is considered a quality start.

Up next

Jake Odorizzi, who missed a start because of arm fatigue, will take the mound Sunday. The Mariners will send left-hander Marco Gonzales to the mound.