Braves lose to Phillies in extra innings to begin season

After trailing 2-0 for most of the game, pinch-hitter Pablo Sandoval reset the contest in the seventh. The pinch-hitter slugged an 0-2 pitch over the right-field wall that ended the day for Aaron Nola, who’d been at his best until that point.

The teams played to a stalemate afterward, forcing extra innings. Freddie Freeman hit a grounder that advanced placed-runner Ozzie Albies to third – remember, MLB is continuing with the new extra-inning rules adopted last season, which meant Albies, the last out of the previous inning, started the frame at second. Albies darted home on Marcell Ozuna’s shallow pop-up, but he was tagged out at the plate to end the Braves’ 10th.