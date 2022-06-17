Braves lose to Cubs, streak ends at 14 wins

Had the Braves won this series opener versus the Cubs, they would have tied the franchise’s post-1900 record win streak of 15 games, set by the 2000 club. The franchise’s overall record belongs to the 1891 Boston Beaneaters, who won 18 in a row.

A.J. Minter entered a scoreless game to pitch the bottom of the eighth inning. He walked Jonathan Villar to begin the inning. Villar advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and stole third base, which put him in position for the game’s biggest play to that point.

Christopher Morel hit a fly ball to center field. The wind pushed it back toward the infield, which allowed Michael Harris, who has a cannon, to fire a strike home. The throw was on the money, but Villar barely beat it and slid past catcher Travis d’Arnaud.

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Matt Olson drew a one-out walk before Travis d’Arnaud was hit by a pitch. Adam Duvall drew a two-out walk to load the bases. Orlando Arcia grounded out to end it.

The Braves’ streak was characterized by their red-hot offense. Everyone has been hitting. But on a windy afternoon at Wrigley Field – ask Ronald Acuña, who saw a hard-hit ball die in center field in the eighth inning – the pitchers dueled. The Braves collected only two hits.

Cubs 1, Braves 0 (box score) 30772593 30772593

Friday marked Morton’s second scoreless start of the season. And the other time, against Milwaukee, he went only five innings. He went seven versus the Cubs, and only allowed three hits while striking out nine and walking none.

This time, he dominated. He retired the first eight Cubs he faced, and struck out six of them. Overall, he tossed three 1-2-3 frames. He didn’t run into much trouble.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Willson Contreras, brother of Braves catcher William Contreras, hit a rocket off Morton. Luckily, he didn’t hit the ball high enough and it bounced hard off the wall, which made it a single instead of a home run. Morton then hit a batter. But he escaped the inning.

However, Chicago’s Keegan Thompson nearly matched Morton. He shut out the Braves over six innings and struck out a career high nine batters. The Braves didn’t chase him until Olson drew a leadoff walk to begin the seventh inning.

Nothing eventually came of that as Arcia, with two men on base, struck out to end the inning. They stranded the tying run on third two innings later.

The win streak is over, but it appears the season has just begun.