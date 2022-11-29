Braves lose assistant hitting coach to White Sox

In 2014, Castro worked as the quality assurance coach for the Cubs before going to Atlanta. He also had compiled more than 26 years of experience as a minor-league hitting coordinator or hitting coach in the Montreal, Florida, San Diego and Seattle organizations. Castro worked as Seattle’s interim hitting coach in 2008.

Over the past few seasons, the Braves have been one of baseball’s top offenses. It seemed natural that this would earn their coaches looks from other organizations.

Castro is receiving a promotion. Otherwise, it appears Snitker’s staff will remain in place for 2023.

It seems as if anyone who leaves would do so by his own choice.

On a Zoom call the day after the Braves’ season ended, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said he doesn’t believe any coaches on the major-league staff have been in the final year of their contracts. Anthopoulos said that, from a philosophical standpoint, he doesn’t believe in it.

He also added that just because someone is under contract doesn’t mean they’re guaranteed to be there the next season. He then praised the coaching staff, making it clear the Braves were happy with the job Snitker and his coaches did during a 2022 season that ended with the team’s fifth consecutive National League East title.

“If you’re under contract, you’re here,” Anthopoulos said. “You’re here until you’re not here.”