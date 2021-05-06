Braves lead majors with four grand slams

The Braves launched their fourth grand slam in Wednesday’s 5-3 win over the Nationals. That total leads the majors, besting the Rockies and White Sox, who’ve each hit three grand slams.
Three of the Braves’ grand slams have come on the current road trip, starting with outfielder Cristian Pache’s blast in Florida against the Blue Jays last weekend.
Outfielder Marcell Ozuna provided the latest blast. It was the second consecutive game the Braves hit a grand slam after starter Huascar Ynoa achieved such Tuesday. The Braves hit grand slams in consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 16-17, 1997, when Eddie Perez and Ryan Klesko went deep.
Outfielder Guillermo Heredia launched the first grand slam earlier this season in Chicago as part of a two-homer, six-RBI performance.
The Braves (14-16) will try to sweep the Nationals Thursday afternoon in Washington. It would be the first time the Braves have swept a division opponent this season.
