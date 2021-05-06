Braves lead majors with four grand slams

Three of the Braves’ grand slams have come on the current road trip, starting with outfielder Cristian Pache’s blast in Florida against the Blue Jays last weekend.

Outfielder Marcell Ozuna provided the latest blast. It was the second consecutive game the Braves hit a grand slam after starter Huascar Ynoa achieved such Tuesday. The Braves hit grand slams in consecutive games for the first time since Sept. 16-17, 1997, when Eddie Perez and Ryan Klesko went deep.