Braves’ Jurickson Profar leaves game Saturday with wrist injury

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar injured his left wrist trying to make a diving catch in the team’s spring-training game Saturday. After being taken out of the game, Profar underwent an X-ray exam at the team’s complex that proved negative. He will, however, undergo further testing.
“Just when he was out there (on the field), (head trainer George Poulis) kind of felt like he tested O.K., but you never know with those things,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game.
The injury occurred in the fourth inning of the Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park. Profar lay writhing in pain before receiving attention from trainers. He was taken out of the game immediately and was replaced by minor leaguer Stephen Paolini.
“Those things are always scary when they roll them things under like that,” Snitker said. “It’s usually never a good ending. But hopefully we dodged one.”
Profar was the team’s most significant acquisition of the offseason, receiving a three-year, $42 million contract, and has been expected to be the team’s starting left fielder. The 32-year-old was coming off a career year in which he hit 24 home runs with 85 RBIs for the San Diego Padres, both career highs, and earned his first All-Star appearance. He hit .280 with an OPS of .839, also career highs.
Profar has a record of durability in his 11-year career, playing 137 games or more five times, although he missed the 2014-15 seasons with a shoulder injury. He played in 158 games last season.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
