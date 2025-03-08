Braves’ Jurickson Profar leaves game Saturday with wrist injury

Braves left fielder Jurickson Profar injured his left wrist trying to make a diving catch in the team’s spring-training game Saturday. After being taken out of the game, Profar underwent an X-ray exam at the team’s complex that proved negative. He will, however, undergo further testing.

“Just when he was out there (on the field), (head trainer George Poulis) kind of felt like he tested O.K., but you never know with those things,” manager Brian Snitker said after the game.

The injury occurred in the fourth inning of the Braves’ game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at CoolToday Park. Profar lay writhing in pain before receiving attention from trainers. He was taken out of the game immediately and was replaced by minor leaguer Stephen Paolini.