Braves’ Ian Anderson likely will undergo Tommy John surgery, ending his season

Which made last season’s struggles all-the-more bizarre. Anderson hit his first true rough stretch as a major leaguer.

“It was all a whirlwind when I came up, COVID year (2020), I was flying blind,” Anderson said during spring training. “In 2021, same kind of thing. We weren’t doing very well then all of a sudden we can’t lose and go all the way and win the World Series. Last year was (my) first, ‘Man, this is what the big leagues is.’ It’s tough.”

In the present, losing Anderson damages the team’s rotation depth. The Braves have lost Max Fried (hamstring; not expected to be extended absence) and Kyle Wright, who returned Tuesday, early this season. Rookies Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd (who was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday) have made two starts each. Bryce Elder hasn’t allowed a run in 12-1/3 innings and has made the most of his opportunity.

Then there’s Michael Soroka, the 2019 All-Star who hasn’t appeared in a major-league game since before Anderson debuted. Soroka made his second start for Gwinnett on Tuesday and, if he stays healthy and continues progressing, could eventually help the pitching staff, too.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report Anderson was facing Tommy John surgery.

-Staff writer Justin Toscano contributed to this article.