Braves hope Sean Newcomb rediscovers form in Triple-A

“I think I looked and he’s had two appearances in 18 days,” Snitker said. “It’s good that we now have a minor-league season where we can go and get him regular and get him pitching. He’s had two appearances, couldn’t get out of either inning. He just needs to go back and get regular.

“He’s a guy who needs regular work. He was throwing really well. I told him we want to get him back to where he was last time we were here in Washington (during the second series of the season). He needs to pitch and he didn’t get that. He had one semi-outing at the alternate site (before rejoining the team from the IL). Now that the Triple-A season is open, they can control what he does and keep him regular. So hopefully he makes some appearances down there, gets back going and he can come back and help us.”